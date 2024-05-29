Kenya: 18-Year-Old Kills Uncle for Labeling His Father a Witch, Mob Kills Father

Kisumu — An 18-year-old has been detained by police in Kisumu's Nyakach Sub-county after killing his uncle who allegedly labeled his father a witch.

The boy was with his father when the uncle confronted them and reportedly called his father a witch.

A police report indicated the boy hit his uncle on the head using a wooded plank on Tuesday inflicting a life-threatening injury.

He would later die while receiving treatment at Nyabondo Mission Hospital.

An angry mob later descended on the boy's father as he returned from the police station where he went to report the matter following his brother's death.

The mob, which had set ablaze four houses in his compound, beat him to death.

"When he arrived at his home, he found angry villagers torching his home and descended on him with beatings," said the police report.

Police retrieved the victim's partially burnt body and moved it to Pap Onditi Sub County Hospital mortuary.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.