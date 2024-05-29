Ethiopia: Pakistani Investors Desirous to Engage in Ethiopia's Investment Opportunities

Addis Ababa — Pakistani investors expressed strong desire to engaging in various investment sectors by taking advantage of existing opportunities in Ethiopia.

Pakistan's high level investment delegation is in Addis Ababa for a business visit to explore investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The delegation members that ENA spoke with said they are looking into investment prospects in Ethiopia and are excited about the country's abundance of opportunities and business-friendly climate.

Owner and Chairman of Forward Sports, Khawaja Masood Akhtar said his company is the largest producer of soccer footballs noting its engagement in the production of footballs for the last three World Cups.

"Policies look wonderful to invest here. If we see a very good partner of course then hopefully we are looking to produce that quality of the footballs here for the young people to have quality balls to play in big games."

Hence, "We are looking very positive to do something here to produce the balls which are the highest quality with the help of some people. We see a big opportunities here because electricity is very cheap. There are industrial zones, specially dedicated for that kind of purposes," he added.

Moreover, he said there are huge opportunities here in Ethiopia for investors to engage in various sectors.

AirSial Chairman Fazal Jilani on his part witnessed the existence of a lot of opportunities in Ethiopia. "Definitely, we are here now to invest in different areas," he said. Moreover, he added that the various infrastructures including the industrial parks are favorable for investors.

Chairperson of Pakistan-Ethiopia Business council Ibrahim Khalid said Ethiopia and Pakistan are currently working to elevate their economic diplomacy to a higher level. Pakistani investors are interested in investing in Ethiopia using their immense experience in the pharmaceutical field, its potential in agriculture, ICT and other sectors, he said.

The delegation, comprising of more than 80 Pakistani investors and owners of renowned companies, are in Ethiopia to strengthen bilateral economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.