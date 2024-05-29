Somalia: President Mohamud Receives the Acting UN Special Envoy to Discuss Bolstering Humanitarian and Security Cooperation

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Tuesday received the new Acting UN Special Representative Ambassador James Swan.

Te discussion at the Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu centred on various critical issues including enhancing the FGS-UN close partnership and cooperation in critical areas, including humanitarian, peace, and security.

President Mohamud congratulated the Ambassador for his recent re-assignment to Somalia as the UN head and wished him success in his duties.

During the meeting, the President pledged his administration unflinching resolve to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country and spurring economic growth.

On his part, Swan commended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his government for fostering development in the country and successfully gaining positive trajectory in the war against terrorism.

Swan arrived in Mogadishu over the weekend following his appointment by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed James Christopher Swan as his acting special representative for Somalia and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) after the departure of Catriona Laing who winded up her tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.