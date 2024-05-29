Somalia: President Mohamud Receives the Acting UN Special Envoy to Discuss Bolstering Humanitarian and Security Cooperation

29 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Tuesday received the new Acting UN Special Representative Ambassador James Swan.

Te discussion at the Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu centred on various critical issues including enhancing the FGS-UN close partnership and cooperation in critical areas, including humanitarian, peace, and security.

President Mohamud congratulated the Ambassador for his recent re-assignment to Somalia as the UN head and wished him success in his duties.

During the meeting, the President pledged his administration unflinching resolve to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country and spurring economic growth.

On his part, Swan commended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his government for fostering development in the country and successfully gaining positive trajectory in the war against terrorism.

Swan arrived in Mogadishu over the weekend following his appointment by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed James Christopher Swan as his acting special representative for Somalia and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) after the departure of Catriona Laing who winded up her tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.