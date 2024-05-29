Namibia: Shiimi Named Africa's Top Finance Minister

FINANCE minister Iipumbu Shiimi has been named the minister of finance of the year at the African Banker Awards 2024 on Tuesday evening.

Shiimi was recognised for his leadership and contributions to Namibia's economic growth and financial stability.

The award also serves as a testament to Shiimi's visionary approach to steering Namibia's financial sector through challenging times.

"Minister Shiimi's efforts have not only improved domestic economic resilience but also set a commendable example for financial management across the continent. The African Banker Awards celebrate his achievements and his unwavering commitment to advancing Namibia's financial and economic landscape," the committee of the African Banker Awards said.

Shiimi says the award is a reflection of the collective efforts of his staff and motivates them to continue striving for excellence in public service.