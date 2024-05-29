Namibia: Bank Windhoek Sells Property Worth N$188m in the North

Bank Windhoek sold 142 properties valued at N$188 million through estate agents in northern Namibia last year, up from N$88 million sold in 2021.

This was said by Bank Windhoek's executive officer of retail banking services and specialist finance James Chapman during the bank's annual northern estate agent awards at Oshakati on Thursday.

The awards recognise residential and commercial estate agents, agencies and developers from the northern, central and coastal regions for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers.

Chapman commended estate agents in the north for their achievements in the property finance market.

He said the bank looks forward to attaining more achievements that uplift Namibian communities through valuable partnerships.

"Bank Windhoek is excited to continue partnerships with those who share the same vision: to uplift our communities and the Namibian economy, including estate agents. Bank Windhoek aims to invest in the country and become a global economic powerhouse. Additionally, we aim to be a supporting partner for all Namibians from all walks of life," he said.

The top estate agent with the highest number of transactions in the north, Georgina Tjingaete of Jolly T Real Estate from Rundu, said last year saw great returns for her business.

"When you sell the right product to cater to client's needs, you attract more clients," she said.

She further said working with Bank Windhoek property consultants with well-established relationships was easy.

Second place went to Menethe Nikodemus of Nikodemus Real Estate, while Simeon Iita of Hippo Real Estate came third.

The achiever of the year award for northern estate agents who brought in business of N$10 million or more went to Tjingaete, with Iita taking second place.

Recognised for submitting loan business of between N$5 million and N$10 million were Menethe Nikodemus of Nikodemus Real Estate; Aili Shikongo of Sah Real Estate; Regina Hainane (Fotimo Real Estate) and Ottilie Alfeus (Zekka Properties).

Hilya Iipinge (HN Real Estate); Amalia Schmidt (Makalani Real Estate); Helena Hamunyela (FE Real Estate) and Tuwilika Kayofa (Nicky Real Estate) were recognised for submitting loan business between N$3 million and N$5 million.

Agents who submitted business of between N$1 million and N$3 million are Johanna Leonard (Parrot Peak Properties); Christine Frolindu (Chris Real Estate); Roswitha Haingura-Hilundwa (Haingura Real Estates); Ronald Sentumbwe (Photizo Real Estate); Timoteus Iita (Regent Real Estates) and Eveline Paulus (Eveline Properties).