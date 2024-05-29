Rwanda: Why Rwandans Keep Showing Up for Bal Playoffs Despite APR Elimination

There is no doubt that the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs have always been on Rwandan basketball enthusiasts' A-list events to go to. It rarely misses out on their agenda.

But after APR's shock elimination from the conference stage of the competition's in May, there was a reasonable doubt as to whether the tournament's turnout would dwindle in Kigali come playoffs time.

This year's edition of BAL was dubbed "The biggest show in African basketball" and based on the BK Arena's momentum since it began on May 24, the tagline did not sell it short. And the momentum continued the following day and during the quarterfinals.

The playoffs' opening night was one for the books and even, despite APR's elimination, the arena was filled with fans eager to attend the games; but what was anticipated most for the4 opening night was the halftime performance by Adekunle Gold, a popular Afrobreats maestro from Nigeria.

According to Ninette Musoni who purchased tickets for the May 24 opening games, the playoffs could not have started at a better time, and missing out on the games wouldn't have sufficed.

"I wouldn't call myself a devout basketball fan but the BAL is always entertaining, and I really did not want to miss it this year," Musoni told Times Sport.

"BAL coming to Kigali in the end of May was a really good timing because it was right on time for payday. I enjoy dancing and grooving to the halftime shows and I really enjoyed Adekunle Gold's show very much," she added.

Another reason the turnout might have been high for the ongoing BAL playoff games is that basketball has somewhat been woven into Kigali's social calendar what with the games happening every other weekend, and people have gradually become basketball fans henceforth.

Jordan Mucyo, a 22-year-old university student told Times Sport that after following NBA highlights because he could not stay up late enough to watch the games online, it has been refreshing to watch basketball games in real time, especially at the LDK gymnasium and the BK Arena.

Mucyo added that having a competitive league such as BAL host the playoffs in his home city is exciting, and has inspired him to make time and save up to attend games.

"I am a Golden State Warriors fan but I only watch highlight reels because the games happen in the middle of the night. When Rwandan basketball started growing, I was excited to attend the games and they have not disappointed. They are always exciting to watch and I like that they are affordable," said Mucyo.

"I followed APR games in Senegal and I was sad when they lost to the Senegalese team but I was also looking forward to continuing to watch the competition in Kigali, and it has been enjoyable. I am now rooting for Cape Town Tigers to win it all," he added.

Thanks to the growing basketball scene in Rwanda, quite a number of people have been following the local league and, with the league taking a short break, they have extended their adventure to BAL

Collins Murekezi, for instance, has been a consistent APR fan and was inclined to follow the Sahara Conference in Senegal, where he was impressed by Rivers Hoopers' performance. He was always a big fan of the Nigerians unlike they would be going up against APR.

"I have witnessed APR dominate domestic basketball and I was looking forward to cheering them throughout BAL. But they didn't excel enough to make it back on home court. I admired the way the Hoopers played in Senegal and, now that APR are out, I am rooting for them to win the championship," said Murekezi.

Christella Akaliza is one of the people that has shown up for most of the playoff games, and when Times Sport inquired what she enjoyed about the tournament, she excitedly pointed out that basketball games are ideal for post office hangout, and the entertainment is a bonus.

"Some of my friends just returned to Rwanda for summer holidays and connecting with them at BAL games has been thrilling. Bonding over our shared love for the game had been quite thrilling, and the interesting halftime shows have been making the rounds in the group chat. I am having fun at the games but I haven't really committed to rooting exclusively for any teams," says Akaliza.

For lovers of music and performance arts, basketball has been a sideshow. For Frederica Uwase, supporting and reveling in the halftime shows put on by local artists is reason enough to show up for the games, and the fan action on the sidelines has been quite entertaining to watch.

"The first games were must-watch one because beginnings are always momentous, but what I really enjoyed about the BAL so far as a non-basketball fan is the halftime shows from Rwandan artists, especially Kivumbi King's performance yesterday. We don't really get to see our artists perform on big stages enough and it's always nice when they do," says Uwase.

"One of the more interesting things for me to watch at the River Hoopers vs US Monastir game was how passionately the Nigerian fans cheered their team on, and the fan action is a joy to witness because it is normally reserved for football," adds Uwase.

The riveting Basketball Africa League is set to conclude on June 1 at the BK Arena.