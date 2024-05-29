South Africa: Inmates to Cast Their Votes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is ready to administer elections at all correctional services facilities throughout the country.

This is according to the Electoral Commission's Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, who said plans have been finalised with the Department of Correctional Services "to ensure that eligible inmates can exercise their right to vote".

Addressing the media at the National Results Operational Centre (ROC) in Midrand, Mamabolo said the South African Weather Service forecasts fair to good weather conditions across the country.

"However, necessary steps have been taken to manage the potential negative effect of inclement weather on the voting and counting processes," Mamabolo said.

He added that Eskom has given assurances that there are no plans for scheduled maintenance work or load shedding in the period around Voting Day.

"Instances of power outages must be reported to Eskom in the normal course to enable effective responses," he said.

Mamabolo said for voters who may need identity documents, the Department of Home Affairs will operate all its offices between 07h00 to 21h00 to facilitate collection of identity documents and the issuance of temporary identification certificates.