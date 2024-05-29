Zimbabwe: Harare and Munich Partner for First-of-Its-Kind Art Exhibition - 'Bicycle Instead of Car'

The City of Harare, in collaboration with the City of Munich, Germany, is proud to announce the "Bicycle Instead of Car" exhibition, a unique initiative that utilizes art to raise awareness about climate change and promote active mobility in the capital city.

This ground-breaking project marks the first time seven Zimbabwean artists have been commissioned to create art installations specifically for Harare's Central Business District. The exhibition will be on display for two days, coinciding with World Bicycle Day on June 1st, 2024.

Art as a Catalyst for Change

The "Bicycle Instead of Car" exhibition aims to spark conversations about the environmental impact of car usage and encourage residents to consider cycling as a viable and sustainable mode of transportation. The City of Harare is actively seeking to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, and this exhibition represents a creative approach to achieving these goals.

A Collaboration Built on Friendship

Harare and Munich have enjoyed a strong partnership for over 25 years as twin cities. This project exemplifies the collaborative spirit between the two municipalities. Artist Markus Heinsdorff from Munich is co-curating the exhibition alongside Zimbabwean artist CaliGraph. Together, they have assembled a team of talented Zimbabwean artists, including Gerald Bakasa, Thandiwe Gula-Ndebele, Sandra Ndoro, Crystal Beseni, Maxwell Chembedzi, and Ngaatendwe Mapako.

Reaching Every Corner of the Community

The exhibition's strategic location next to Copacabana guarantees maximum visibility and engagement with the commuting public. Organizers believe art serves as a powerful tool for communication due to its accessibility, universality, and ability to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The artists will utilize a variety of abstract art media to deliver a message that transcends language barriers and cultural differences.

Art for a Greener Future

The "Bicycle Instead of Car" exhibition aspires to inspire positive action towards a more sustainable future. By placing art at the forefront of climate change discussions, the City of Harare hopes to encourage residents to embrace cycling and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

Exhibition Details:

· Dates: June 1st & 2nd, 2024

· Location: Harare Central Business District (near Copacabana)

· Participating Artists: CaliGraph, Gerald Bakasa, Thandiwe Gula-Ndebele, Sandra Ndoro, Crystal Beseni, Maxwell Chembedzi, Ngaatendwe Mapako

· Curators: Markus Heinsdorff (Munich) & CaliGraph (Zimbabwe)