Tunisia, JICA Ink Memorandum On Launch of Project to Develop Bridge Maintenance System

29 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The launch of a project to develop a bridge maintenance system was the focus of a memorandum inked on Wednesday between the Equipment and Housing Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This project will ensure that the Tunisian side makes the most of Japanese technology and know-how, through capacity-building for the implementation of a database and a high-performance monitoring and decision-making support system, said JICA in a press release on Wednesday.

This system will be used to plan and carry out maintenance and repair operations on bridges that are directly managed by the Directorate General of Roads and Bridges (DGPC) and its various regional directorates, such as notably the Rades-La Goulette bridge, one the biggest JICA-funded infrastructure projects in Tunisia.

With the signing of the memorandum, JICA can now proceed with the recruitment of a multidisciplinary team of Japanese experts who will work for around three years with their DGPC counterparts, sharing their expertise with them.

This technical assisstance will also include training sessions in Tunisia and Japan, in addition to providing the necessary equipment for the implementation of this project.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.