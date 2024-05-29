Tunisia: MPs Start Considering Bill On Tunisia's Accession to Amended Protocol to WTO Agreement On Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights

29 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 29 — MPs at the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) on Wednesday started at a plenary session to consider the organic bill 2023/51 approving Tunisia's accession to the amended protocol to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), in the presence of Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

This bill n°51 for 2023 provides for the approval of the amendment of the provisions of the protocol on patents, which are classified as industrial property.

At the start of the plenary session, MPs observed a minute's silence and recited the Fatiha in tribute to the souls of the Palestinian martyrs in the new mass massacre perpetrated by the Zionist entity on Sunday evening in the Rafah refugee camp.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.