Tunisia: MPs Start Considering Bill On Tunisia's Accession to Amended Protocol to WTO Agreement On Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights

Tunis, May 29 — MPs at the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) on Wednesday started at a plenary session to consider the organic bill 2023/51 approving Tunisia's accession to the amended protocol to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), in the presence of Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

This bill n°51 for 2023 provides for the approval of the amendment of the provisions of the protocol on patents, which are classified as industrial property.

At the start of the plenary session, MPs observed a minute's silence and recited the Fatiha in tribute to the souls of the Palestinian martyrs in the new mass massacre perpetrated by the Zionist entity on Sunday evening in the Rafah refugee camp.