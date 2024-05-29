Tunisia Celebrates 76th Anniversary of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

Tunis, May 29 — Tunisia is observing on Wednesday the 76th anniversary of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, held this year under the theme of "Fit for the Future, Building Better Together."

Tunisia commended the important role played by the UN peacekeepers in protecting the security of conflict zones and their valuable contribution to peacemaking in the world, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

"Tunisia is among the pioneering countries in UN peacekeeping missions, as its first participation in a UN mission dates back to 1960 in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

"Convinced of peace as being a noble human value and a goal of the United Nations, Tunisia pursues its efforts to strengthen its contribution to peacekeeping missions through the deployment of a significant number of military, police and prison experts.

"In fact, the total number of our country's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions amounts to around 900 military, security and penitentiary officers in six missions, five of which are in Africa. Tunisia is therefore ranked 20th among countries contributing to peacekeeping missions," the ministry said.

"Major Ahlem Douzi was presented with the 2024 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers in a renewed testimony of the great confidence in our national military, security and penitentiary officials within UN peacekeeping missions and a recognition of their valuable contribution to the consolidation of international efforts for the maintenance and promotion of international and regional peace and security," reads the statement.

Tunisia reiterates commitment to continue its active support for peacekeeping efforts and protection of civilians and encourage the use of preventive diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of conflicts, in order to promote the culture of peace and the foundations of security, stability and development in Africa and in the world.