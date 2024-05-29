Tunisia, WHO Seek Scaled-Up Cooperation in Pharmaceuticals, Vaccine Production

Tunis, May 29 — Scaled-up technical cooperation between Tunisia and the World Health Organisation (WHO) was discussed at a working session held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

This covers the national pharmaceutical industry and vaccine production, in particular, through available funding lines.

The working session was attended by Health Minister Ali Mrabet, WHO Envoy for Multilateral Affairs at the Office of the Director General Stéphanie Seydoux and Coordinator of mRNA technology transfer programme for Tunisia Martin Friede.

The possibility of organising joint events to spotlight the recommendations of the Djerba Declaration in the health setor, in collaboration with the WHO and the The International Organisation of La Francophonie, was raised, mainly in connection to e-health and equal access to healthcare.

This follows the Francophone meeting on the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme held on October 27, 2023, under Tunisia's chairmanship and with attendance of WHO Director General.