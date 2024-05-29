Libya - Six Months Since Deadly Storm, Affected Families Have Been Supported to Recover

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), supported by Germany's KfW Development Bank, has completed a number of activities addressing immediate needs in the eastern Libyan city of Derna following a deadly storm late last year.

The organisation has provided relief efforts to families affected by the devastating Storm Daniel, which killed over 4,400 people and displaced 8,540 people. The activities aimed at promoting early recovery and supporting the transition towards more sustainable solutions for families.

"More than six months on from the storm, the families that were impacted continue the long road to recovery," said Dax Bennet Roque, the Norwegian Refugee Council's country director for Libya. "NRC's support complements assistance provided by local actors to help families rebuild and strengthen their resilience. This support from the German Development Bank shows steadfast commitment to affected families and enables us to provide relief to families in the immediate and long-term."

To support immediate needs and contribute to the resilience of affected families, NRC provided hygiene kits, personal protective equipment, and essential household item kits in the areas of Benghazi, Derna, Shahat and Jabal al Akhdar. Cleaning campaigns, joined by community volunteers, were also organised to remove rubble and improve urban health conditions. Overall, 17,762 families will benefit from this assistance.

As part of this project, NRC has completed the rapid rehabilitation of two schools in Derna. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Libyan local partners, focused on infrastructure rehabilitation and allows these schools to mitigate the impact of overcrowding and provide safe and uninterrupted access to education to children affected by the storm.

"The rehabilitation these two schools ensures that more than 1,578 children in Derna can continue learning in a safe and protected environment as Derna recovers from the storm. During and after an emergency, it is crucial that children and youth maintain access to safe learning opportunities," added Roque

"We extend our appreciation for the cooperation with NRC, through KfW, to the Municipalities of Derna and Shahat in delivering crucial aid to thousands affected by recent floods in eastern Libya," said the Embassy of Germany. "Rebuilding infrastructure, particularly educational facilities, is pivotal for community resilience and welfare. Acknowledging the significance of such endeavours during crises, we remain steadfast in our commitment to bolstering community resilience."