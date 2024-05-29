Zimbabwe: Comedian Long John Gets Golden Buzzer On America's Got Talent

STAND-up comedian, Learnmore Jonasi's got a Golden Buzzer at the season 19 premiere of America's Got Talent (AGT) show after he wowed the audiences and judges.

Before his performance, Jonasi gushed to host Terry Crews backstage, describing himself as a superfan of AGT and Crews himself.

"I used to mimic that all the time when I was a kid, he said, adding that he knew he wanted "to be like him when I grow up."

"I'm a big fan of yours," a stunned Jonasi told him.

"Good to see you, boy," Crews replied, while hugging him.

"All the way from Zimbabwe. I used to watch you as a kid and I'm here because of you," said Jonasi.

Crews was bestowed and promised to chat more with Jonasi later, but even their short conversation hyped Jonasi.

"Wow. Ok, Alright. Nothing will top this like I could go home now. I think I'm done," he joked to producers.

Jonasi took the stage with an uproarious stand-up routine which immediately captivated the AGT judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell - with tales of cultural differences, from the novelty of traffic lights in his rural Zimbabwean village to learning English by watching stand-up comedy with his grandfather.

"You see I come from a small village in Zimbabwe, far away from everything, where the simplest of things, you know, ignites our excitement. Like they recently installed a traffic light in my village. Everybody was so excited about this traffic light, we were all taking photos with it."

"Our people are so old school, we don't even use social media. To view someone's photos you have to visit their house first. Look around the house, you know looking at all the photos in the house, I like this one," he said while pretending to point to a photo on stage. "Oh, and I like this one, I would like to share this one," he said before pretending to hold a photo up in the air", said Jonasi.

In the middle of his two-minute performance, Jonasi made fun of poor white Americans, after he arrived in the country.

"But now I'm in America, man, just into this country, man, everything is new to me, like when I first came to America I saw something I didn't know existed. I saw poor white people.

"What? How is this possible? This white guy was like can I have a $1? I was like, I came here to ask you for a $1."

After his performance the judges were thrilled and had this to say,

"We are so glad you're here, let me just say something, stand up comedy is hard enough as it is, but to come from another country where English isn't even your first language, not only communicate with everybody but tickle everybody, make everybody laugh, make this a better place, you are truly amazing", said judge Howie Mandel.

Heidi said, "You're funny, you look great, I love your spirit, your accent, the whole package."

Sofia added, "I think you were good from top to bottom, this is the most fun time we've had today".

Simon Cowell hyped Jonasi as "one of the funniest people we've ever had over the years, I was laughing so much, you were having the best time as well", he said.

When judges were set to vote Crews intervened as he made his way to the judge's table.

"Learnmore, when you were backstage you were telling me that you were taking 14-hour bus trips to go perform for 5 minutes, and then having to take 14-hour bus trips back home. Brother, you will never have to go back home again because you are here with us forever," he said before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

Jonasi quickly dropped to his knees as the confetti rained down around him. Crews made his way to the stage and happily embraced his new protégé.

"I love you, brother," he told him.