Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Regulator Suspends Bosolo TV Program Over Election Commentary

On May 15, 2024, the Democratic Republic of Congo's media regulator, the Superior Audiovisual and Communications Council, known by its French acronym CSAC, ordered the privately owned Bosolo TV station to suspend its "Bosolo Na Politik Officielle" program for a month, according to a CSAC video statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, and media reports.

According to CSAC's statement, the program was suspended in connection with critical comments made by host Israel Mutombo, the director of Bosolo TV, during a May 14 broadcast in which he urged Congolese politician Christophe Mboso N'kodia, 83, to retire from holding office due to his age. CPJ also reviewed the broadcast.

Bosolo Na Politik Officielle, which regularly hosts discussions of local political affairs, halted broadcasting following the suspension order, according to CPJ's review of the station.

CSAC barred other media outlets in the country from broadcasting the program and summoned Mutombo to CSAC headquarters to explain his commentary at an unspecified date, according to the journalist.

In its statement, the CSAC said Mutombo's comments amounted to a counter-campaign to undermine Mboso's electoral campaign run for his current position as second deputy speaker in DRC's National Assembly. The election was held May 22.

The CSAC added that the program had violated its directives on electoral campaigns and article 113 of the 2023 press code, which relates to journalists' infringement on the "rights of others and good morals and has caused harm." The regulator also said it had received multiple complaints against Mutombo after a video of the program went viral on social media. If criminally charged, Mutombo could face one to five years in prison.

CPJ contacted Mboso via phone for comment but did not receive an answer.