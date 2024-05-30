Morocco Re-Elected to UN Human Rights Committee

Rabat — Morocco was re-elected, in the person of Mahjoub El Haiba, to the UN Human Rights Committee, during the elections held on Wednesday in New York, on the occasion of the 40th Meeting of States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Elected by an overwhelming majority with 120 votes in favor, Morocco was running against fifteen other candidates for one of the nine vacant positions in the Committee for the period 2025-2028, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said in a press release.

This re-election attests anew to the credibility and trust enjoyed by the action of the Kingdom, under the High Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to promote human rights and their effectiveness, both through the democratic reforms undertaken at the national level, and through the initiatives undertaken by Morocco at the multilateral level in this area.

This electoral success is also part of the strategy implemented by Morocco, in accordance with the High Royal Guidelines, to put its expertise and experience in the various priority areas of multilateral action at the service of UN bodies, as a responsible and committed actor in the international community.

This re-election crowns a large-scale promotional campaign led by the entire diplomatic apparatus of the Kingdom.

El Haiba, currently a university professor, boasts a long career in the field of human rights. He previously held the positions of Secretary General of the Advisory Council for Human Rights (now the National Human Rights Council) and First Inter-ministerial Delegate for Human Rights.

Since his first election to the Human Rights Committee, El Haiba has endeavored to strengthen the working methods of this important conventional body.

The Human Rights Committee, composed of eighteen experts elected by the States Parties according to equitable geographical distribution, is in charge of monitoring the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by these States, adopted in 1966.

It is an important body given its mandate to examine the reports of States Parties on the implementation of the Covenant, to prepare general observations on the obligations arising therefrom and to examine communications relating to violations of this instrument.