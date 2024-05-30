Sudan and Qatar Affirm Importance of Arab Media Solidarity

29 May 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Manama — Minister of Culture and Information, Dr. Geraham Abdel-Gadir, during his meeting with Dr. Abdel-Rahman Nassir Al-Obaidan, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, who represented the Qatari Minister of Information at the meeting of Arab Information Ministers, emphasized the importance of Arab media and the necessity of highlighting issues and events related to Arab countries and working to show solidarity with them in the media.

During the meeting, Dr. Geraham explained the situation in Sudan and the details of the destruction to which all institutions and civilian objects were exposed to by the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia.

The discussions focused on the damage that befell media institutions in their various forms. The meeting also touched on the Sudanese-Qatari antiquities project. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.