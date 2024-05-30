Sudan and Qatar Affirm Importance of Arab Media Solidarity

Manama — Minister of Culture and Information, Dr. Geraham Abdel-Gadir, during his meeting with Dr. Abdel-Rahman Nassir Al-Obaidan, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, who represented the Qatari Minister of Information at the meeting of Arab Information Ministers, emphasized the importance of Arab media and the necessity of highlighting issues and events related to Arab countries and working to show solidarity with them in the media.

During the meeting, Dr. Geraham explained the situation in Sudan and the details of the destruction to which all institutions and civilian objects were exposed to by the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia.

The discussions focused on the damage that befell media institutions in their various forms. The meeting also touched on the Sudanese-Qatari antiquities project. BH/BH