South Africa: Angie Motshekga Offers Condolences After 10 Teachers Die in Head-On Collision

29 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Msindisi Fengu

The crash, which claimed 13 lives, occurred in misty conditions on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron early on Tuesday morning.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed her condolences after 10 teachers died in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck in Limpopo in the early hours of Tuesday.

Some of the teachers taught at Kgolouthwana Secondary School and Maphetsa Primary School in Bochum.

The crash, which claimed 13 lives, occurred in misty conditions on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron.

The 10 teachers were in the minibus along with one other passenger, who also died. The drivers of both vehicles died.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani's spokesperson Vongani Chauke reportedly said the cause of the accident was reckless driving as the truck driver had driven in the oncoming lane.

Radzilani sent her condolences on Tuesday to the bereaved families.

She called on all motorists to take extra precautions, especially during the early hours of the morning.

Limpopo education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said a full statement would be issued on Thursday.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Minister Angie Motshekga had conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased teachers.

"She sends her message of support to the colleagues and learners at the affected schools. It is a sad moment...

