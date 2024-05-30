South Africa Must Mitigate Both High Debt and Low Growth Risks

29 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bonang Mohale

South Africa has both a rapidly rising sovereign debt and near-zero GDP growth compounded by the limited fiscal space to deal with both.

Globally, despite considerable easing in global inflation over the past year, the stickiness in core inflation has slowed the path to the 2% to 3% inflation targets that many central banks are trying to achieve. Global interest rates remain high, with many emerging economies continuing to experience currency volatility and, often, higher-than-desired inflation.

Some economies, especially in Latin America, which moved faster to tame the post-pandemic inflation surge, have been able to cut rates significantly more than other economies. Here at home, headline inflation has fluctuated between 5% and 6% over the past six months and is forecast to moderate over the course of 2024, averaging 5.1% for the year as food and fuel price inflation ease. Its return to the midpoint of the target band is only expected in the last quarter of 2025.

The Reserve Bank notes that South Africa's GDP growth remains low, mainly due to inadequate energy supply, sharply deteriorated logistics capacity as well as low confidence among businesses and households. GDP growth slumped to 0.6% in 2023, down from 1.9% in 2022 and 4.7% in 2021. The near- and medium-term outlook is for growth to increase, albeit slowly, as electricity supply improves gradually, underpinned by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.