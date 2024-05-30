Egypt: President El-Sisi to Take Part in 10th Ministerial Meeting of Chinese-Arab States Cooperation Forum

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will take part on Thursday 30/5/2024 in the opening session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a number of Arab leaders; to discuss aspects of Arab-Chinese relations and ways to enhance them.

President Sisi is scheduled to meet during his current visit to Beijing with the heads of a number of major Chinese companies operating in various fields, where opportunities to attract more investments to Egypt will be discussed, in light of the state's direction; to enhance mechanisms for localization of industry and technology transfer, through cooperation with the private sector and foreign direct investment.

President El-Sisi and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held talks at the People's Palace in the Chinese capital, Beijing, today, which discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and open broader horizons for cooperation in various fields. Coinciding with the tenth anniversary of raising relations between Egypt and China to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, in addition to various regional and international issues of common interest, most notably the war in Gaza, and ways to restore stability in the region, in a way that achieves the aspirations of its peoples towards peace, security and development.

Also, both President El- Sisi and his Chinese counterpart have witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of cooperation agreements between the two countries, including the joint development plan for the "Belt and Road" initiative, enhancing cooperation in the field of technological innovation and communications technology, and a number of other areas of cooperation.