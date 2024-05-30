Zimbabwe: Zifa Announce Warriors Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

29 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)

ZIFA have announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

The squad, which will be led by interim head coach Jairos Tapera, is scheduled to report to camp on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Injured captain Marvelous Nakamba missed on selection but there are no major surprises in the group that also includes senior players Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, Gerald Takwara, Devine Lunga and vice-captain Marshall Munetsi.

On the whole, ZIFA have kept faith in the majority of the players that were called for the recent Four Nations Tournament held in Malawi.

These include the likes of Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), and Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City).

Another exciting addition is Tawanda Chirewa of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premiership, who excused himself for the previous call-up.

Polokwane City's Douglas Mapfumo, Tymon Machope of Simba Bhora and goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba of Manica Diamonds are the new faces in the set up.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho at the rented Orlando Stadium on June 7 and then play hosts South Africa four days later at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS: Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.