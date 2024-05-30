Zimbabwean Comedian Long John Gets Terry Crews' Golden Buzz At America's GOT Talent

Zimbabwean outstanding comedian Learnmore Jonasi, popularly known as Long John, was given the Golden Buzzer by his biggest inspiration and world-renowned comedy actor Terry Crews at the America's Got Talent in the United States of America.

The comedian from Chimanimani made the audience howl with laughter.

A Golden Buzzer is a special feature on America's Got Talent that allows judges to send an act directly to the live shows, bypassing lower levels of the competition.

In past seasons, each judge and host received one chance to use the Golden Buzzer per season.

Speaking on stage at the recently held America's Got Talent nominations, Terry Crews said Long John could be the first comedian to win America's Got Talent.

"He gets a Golden Buzzer from me. You are going straight into the live shows my brother. I know that a comedian has never won America's Got Talent and he could be the first," said Crews.

Long John could not hide his joy and said he felt like his nomination was a dream.

"I feel like this is a dream. Is this happening? Please punch me so that I know this is happening," he said.