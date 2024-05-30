Zimbabwe: 14 Injured in Head-On Collision Along Gweru-Shurugwi Highway

29 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Fourteen people, including two drivers, were yesterday injured in a head-on collision of two pirate Honda Fit vehicles along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident

He said all the passengers from the two vehicles, commonly known as mushikashika, sustained injuries.

"The accident occurred along the Gweru - Shurugwi road yesterday at about 6:10 pm. Christopher Shumba (42) of Mkoba, Gweru, was driving a black Honda Fit with eight passengers on board, going towards Gweru.

"Shepherd Sandu was driving a Silver Honda Fit along the same road, going in the opposite direction with four passengers on board," said Inspector Mahoko.

He said on approaching the 10 km peg, Sandu tried to overtake a truck which was in front of his vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with Shumba's vehicle.

"We appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding on the roads. We also urge travellers to avoid using mushika shika vehicles as they pose serious danger to their lives," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.