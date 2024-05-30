Zimbabwe: 14 Injured in Head-On Collision Along Gweru-Shurugwi Highway

Fourteen people, including two drivers, were yesterday injured in a head-on collision of two pirate Honda Fit vehicles along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident

He said all the passengers from the two vehicles, commonly known as mushikashika, sustained injuries.

"The accident occurred along the Gweru - Shurugwi road yesterday at about 6:10 pm. Christopher Shumba (42) of Mkoba, Gweru, was driving a black Honda Fit with eight passengers on board, going towards Gweru.

"Shepherd Sandu was driving a Silver Honda Fit along the same road, going in the opposite direction with four passengers on board," said Inspector Mahoko.

He said on approaching the 10 km peg, Sandu tried to overtake a truck which was in front of his vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with Shumba's vehicle.

"We appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding on the roads. We also urge travellers to avoid using mushika shika vehicles as they pose serious danger to their lives," he said.