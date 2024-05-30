Sudan: Armed Forces Is the Only Force Qualified to Achieve Peace and Stability in Sudan - Aggar

Port Sudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Aggar, affirmed that the armed forces are the only force qualified to achieve peace and stability in the country, take it to the zone of safety, and create the conducive climate to address the postponed Sudanese issues.

Aggar explained that the seeds and roots of the current war are of Sudanese origin that were planted on American soil and presented to the European Union and directed by labor hands from the United Arab Emirates towards Sudan.

His Excellency added that the world that prepared for this war does not want Sudan to have sovereignty over its lands with their various wealth and resources.

While addressing the opening session of the Conference on Community Reconciliation and Permanent Peace on Wednesday, which was organized by the Peace Commission at the headquarters of the Red Sea State's Government Secretariat-General, Aggar denounced the invitation of the US Secretary of State to the Government return to the Jeddah platform for negotiations and said, "We will not go to Jeddah, and whoever wants that must kill us in our country and carry our remains to Jeddah." ".

His Excellency stressed that the current stage cannot bear the interference and strife of political parties on the scene with their different agendas, and the priority must be to stop the war, achieve stability, and then move towards national reconciliation through the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

Aggar described the current situation in the country as complex in its security aspects after the war entered its second year, which gives the issue of achieving security and peace for the Sudanese people priority over all other issues.

His Excellency emphasized the role of the native administration in promoting social peace, pointing out to its urgent need for many controls that would enable it to activate its role in achieving peace and stability in the country.