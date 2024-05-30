Zimbabwe: Ministry of Health Commits to Fighting Childhood Cancers

The Ministry and Child Care is committed to fighting childhood cancers through strategic partnerships.

Deputy minister Sleiman Kwidini said this after Childhood Cancer International (CCI) president, Mr Rodney Wong paid him a courtesy call.

The deputy minister said cancer is one of the killer diseases in Africa.

He said CCI's partnership with KidzCan, a local childhood cancer relief organisation, will go a long way in fighting cancer in Zimbabwe.

"Children deserve to live like any other person, free from cancer," Deputy Minister Kwidini said.

"We want the children to reach their full potential but with diseases like cancer, they can be disturbed. With this partnership, you have come to our children's rescue."

Deputy Minister Kwidini said his ministry is ready to work with anyone who wants to make sure that universal healthcare is achieved.

Mr Wong applauded the Government for tackling childhood cancer issues in the National Health Strategy.

"I wish to applaud the Government of Zimbabwe and in particular the Ministry of Health and Child Care for taking childhood cancers seriously in its National Health Strategy. I am informed that the development of a National Childhood Cancer Plan is now at an advanced stage.

"This will see increased support for the affected children. I am happy that KidzCan has been a good example of stewardship and support for childhood cancer in this country, and I did point this out in my solidarity message on February 15, 2024 on the International Childhood Cancer Day," he said.