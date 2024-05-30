Zimbabwe: 1.4 Million Birds Under Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme This Year

29 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Farmers are reaping big from supplying eggs and poultry under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme.

The scheme, which is targeting at least three million households countrywide, is set to commercialise rural poultry production and increase rural incomes while providing households with a rich source of protein.

The breeds of the chickens include Boschveld, Sasso, Kuroiler, and indigenous chickens, among others.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, a total of 1.5 million birds were distributed in various provinces across the country.

Close to 200 000 chicks were distributed in Manicaland, 124 000 in Mashonaland Central, 345 000 in Mashonaland East, and 166 000 in Mashonaland West, Masvingo got just over 136 000, Matabeleland North 143 000, Matabeleland South 101 000, Midlands 116 000, Harare 101 000 and Bulawayo 45 000.

 

