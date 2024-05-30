Rwanda: Comedy Icon Dave Chappelle to Perform in Kigali, Tickets Sold Out

Celebrated American comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is set to perform in Kigali on Thursday May 30, The New Times has learnt.

A reliable source told The New Times that Chappelle, widely regarded as one of the world's most renowned comedians, will hold his performance at high-end restaurant, Kōzo Kigali.

According to Kozo's ticket buying website, tickets to the show have already been sold-out.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Comedy icon Dave Chappelle to perform in Rwanda for first time

Tickets for the highly anticipated performance were going for Rwf200, 000, makes it the most expensive concert to attend in the history of Rwanda.

The comedian's Kigali performance will follow his Nairobi show scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 29, at National Museum of Kenya, where phones will not be allowed to enter the event's venue.

Chappelle is known for having a no-phone policy during his shows, with multiple reports indicating that this is to protect the comedian's work, which might also restrict Kigali fans to use phones at the highly anticipated comedy show.

Born in 1973 in Washington DC, Dave Chappelle began pursuing a career in stand-up comedy in high school. He made his debut film in Robin Hood: Men In Tights in 1993 and starred in the stoner comedy Half Baked later in the decade.

The comedian hit the big time in 2003 with the launch of Chappelle's Show, before he abruptly walked away from the wildly popular program on the eve of its third season. Chappelle resumed touring as a stand-up comic in 2013 and later delivered a series of acclaimed specials for Netflix.