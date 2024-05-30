Africa: Support the 'Clean Ethiopia' Initiative - for Ethiopia, but Also Africa's Sake

In 1896, Ethiopians triumphed over colonial forces in the historic Battle of Adwa, securing their country's independence and making Ethiopia, alongside Liberia, the only African nation to never be colonized. This victory not only safeguarded Ethiopia's sovereignty but also inspired other African nations that were either resisting or already colonized that they could successfully defend or reclaim their independence. This fueled liberation struggles across the continent until decolonization was fully achieved, allowing African people to claim political freedom and self-determination-- thanks to, one can say without exaggeration, the Ethiopian example shown in sweat, blood, and unity in diversity.

Similar to that feat in the age of the empire when political freedom was the continental aspiration, and Ethiopia showed the path toward it, Ethiopia is today again showing the rest of Africa paths toward sustainable economic freedom, which is generally the continental imperative today.

Ethiopia is implementing a series of self-initiated, self-funded, and self-built national development projects, shunning reliance on external aid and focusing on indigenous solutions. This approach is particularly noteworthy given the widespread dependency of African countries on foreign patronage for their national development.

Shunning reliance on aid and loans

Reliance on foreign aid and loans has often been detrimental to the political and economic integrity of African nations, leaving their leaders subservient and national development dictated by foreign interests. This situation renders these countries dependent on their former colonial masters, despite their theoretical independence. Ethiopia's current example of self-sustained development projects offers a model for achieving true economic freedom.

Among these projects, the standout is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric dam and one of the world's largest. Conceptualized, funded, and built by Ethiopians without foreign support, GERD exemplifies a novel financing model for mega infrastructural projects. Many such projects across Africa either fail or remain incomplete when foreign aid and loans are cut due to political fallout. If African countries can emulate this effective Ethiopian financing model, they could achieve the vital 'energy freedom' essential for national development.

Another significant project is Ethiopia's "Green Initiative," a historic, record-breaking community-driven tree planting campaign. As climate change increasingly impacts African communities, adopting similar initiatives could significantly mitigate these effects. Recently, Ethiopia has launched another ambitious project-- "Clean Ethiopia," aimed at improving public health and hygiene in Addis Ababa.

The "Clean Ethiopia" project, recently announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, aims to construct modern, clean, and dignified public restrooms with strong community involvement. This initiative will benefit Ethiopians in three important ways:

Enhanced Accessibility and Cleanliness: The construction of modern public toilets will enhance accessibility and promote cleanliness within Ethiopia's urban landscape.

Promotion of Hygiene Standards: The project will foster a culture of dignified toilet usage and raise awareness about cleanliness, striving to elevate hygiene standards.

Connection Between Sanitation and Public Health: It will underscore the essential link between urban sanitation and public health, serving as an educational platform to advocate for improved hygiene practices and overall well-being.

The project addresses the critical lack of public toilets in the capital, Addis Ababa. It includes a fundraising component under the theme "Clean Cities - Healthy Lives," aiming to solicit cash and in-kind contributions for the construction of these facilities.

Prime Minister Abiy, typical of Ethiopian leaders before, including Emperor Menelik II of the dynastic times, to Mengistu HaileMariam, Meles Zenawi of the contemporary political dispensation, has called on all Ethiopians to support the initiative, appealing in a social media post: "As we embark on this new initiative, I call upon all Ethiopians to contribute their share in creating cities that are conducive for everyone."

Now, the critical question is: will all Ethiopians heed this call?

Will they set aside political differences and ethnic rivalries to rally behind the Prime Minister and ensure the success of this project for the good of the country? Prime Minister Abiy expects that they will, not because he assumes universal political support, but because he trusts in the capacity of Ethiopians to unite for common causes. Historically, Ethiopians have come together, putting aside differences, to achieve significant milestones like the Battle of Adwa and the construction of the GERD.

Ethiopians from all walks of life must rally behind the "Clean Ethiopia" initiative as it serves the common good. Here's how they can view and support this project correctly:

Divorce Political Affiliations from Public Interest: Modern public restrooms are a basic human necessity that serves everyone, irrespective of political affiliations. Clean and accessible facilities improve public health and hygiene for all citizens. The construction of public toilets is a matter of public health and dignity, not a politically charged issue.

Put Country First: National pride and unity should drive support for initiatives that benefit the entire country. Just as Ethiopians united for the Battle of Adwa and the GERD, they should come together for the "Clean Ethiopia" initiative. Citizens should adopt a long-term vision, prioritizing the well-being of the country and future generations over short-term political gains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Uganda Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Separate Personal Feelings from National Interest: Personal feelings towards the country's leadership should not impede support for beneficial projects. The success of the "Clean Ethiopia" initiative will enhance public health and sanitation, universally important regardless of political opinions. Infrastructure projects like modern public restrooms are investments in the country's future, providing lasting benefits that outlive current political regimes.

Encourage Collective Responsibility: Prioritizing personal or ethnic conflicts over national projects that serve the public interest is detrimental to society. Encourage a collective responsibility towards national development. Deliberate sabotage or neglect of beneficial national projects due to political disagreements harms future generations and the country's overall progress.

Generally, and without taking political/ethnic sides, Ethiopians must unite behind the "Clean Ethiopia" initiative. It is encouraging that many are already showing that support through financial contributions, and advocacy - putting Ethiopia as a country above personal, political and/or ethnic differences.