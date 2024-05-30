Uganda Tops Africa in Peacekeeping Operations

29 May 2024
The Independent (Kampala)
By Ian Katusiime

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda is the leading African nation in peacekeeping operations and one of the top three worldwide according to a new factsheet released by SIPRI, a tracker of military data, ahead of the International Day of UN Peace Keepers on May 29.

As of December 31, 2023, Uganda had 5764 troops in peace operations which are in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The Somalia mission is the second largest multilateral peace operation with 17,711 troops slightly behind MINUSCA, the UN stabilization mission in Central Africa Republic, at 17, 719.

Topping the list worldwide was India and Nepal followed by Uganda in third position. Fourth behind Uganda were Bangladesh, followed by fellow African states Ethiopia and Rwanda.

"In 2023, 63 multilateral peace operations were active in 37 countries or territories around the world. This was one operation less than in 2022," the SIPRI press release said.

SIPRI noted that global tensions complicated peace operations in general.

"While many multilateral peace operations were apparently able to continue business as usual, there was frequent disagreement in the UN Security Council and in the AU Peace and Security Council on the establishment of new operations and changes to existing mandates."

The authors noted that the attention of most Western governments was on supporting Ukraine against Russia and strengthening their own capacities for collective defence and deterrence. "In particular, these governments made less military capacity and funding available for multilateral peace operations in Africa, as illustrated by the focus of the European Peace Facility on Ukraine."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.