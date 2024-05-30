Sudan: Red Cross Confirms Death of Volunteer in Sudan

Dar El Salam / El Fasher — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) confirmed yesterday the death of Muhand Abdelrahman, a social welfare officer from the Dar El Salam Branch of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Abdelrahman is the fourth SRCS volunteer killed in the line of duty over the last two months, and the second in just two days, bringing the global toll of Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers killed in the line of duty this year to 22.

"With deep sorrow, the IFRC confirms the death of Muhand Abdelrahman," they said in the statement. "Muhand was shot and killed on 22 May when entering the SRCS office in Khartoum Sharg El Nil, where he was helping to coordinate other volunteers running an ongoing relief operation." The IFRC extended condolences to his family and colleagues.

The IFRC strongly condemned the violence and called for the protection and respect of humanitarian workers in all circumstances.

This news comes days after a member of the Médecins Sans Frontières team (MSF/Doctors Without Borders) was killed on Saturday when a shell hit his house near El Fasher Grand Market, North Darfur, the organisation reported on X.

In a statement on Saturday, the United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said she is deeply saddened by the news of the death of an MSF member in El Fasher and extended condolences to his family.

"This tragic incident comes when hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children in North Darfur are once again caught in the crossfire of war.

"The relentless violence must come to an end. Each innocent life claimed stands as a harrowing testament to the sheer brutality of war.

"My message to all parties is simple. Stop the fighting. A human tragedy of epic proportions is on the horizon, but it can, and must, be prevented."

MSF added that the death toll in El Fasher has reached 123 people in the past two weeks, while the Southern Hospital in El Fasher received 979 wounded.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan discussed ending Sudan's conflict, ensuring humanitarian access, resuming Jeddah negotiations, and protecting civilians in El Fasher.