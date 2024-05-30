South Africa: Prayer for South Africa's 2024 National and Provincial Elections

press release

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prayed the following prayer at the Western Cape offices of the Independent Electoral Commission in his capacity as chair of the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission (ECCOC):

We pray to the Creator of us all:

Creator God, all power belongs to you,

Yet you grant us free will and share with us the ordering of your world,

Bless us today as we exercise the right which you have given us

and for which many have fought and died.

Help us to perform this solemn civic duty with the reverence it deserves,

And to use wisely this gift of freedom of choice.

Grant us tolerance and respect for one another,

and peace through the day.

Guide all those who will administer the elections,

Bless them with wisdom, tact and efficiency.

We pray that all who vote will accept the outcome

And that candidates and parties will be magnanimous in victory

and gracious in defeat.

May all who are elected serve our nation faithfully and diligently

for the good of all its citizens,

and the upholding of our Constitution.

We ask these things in the name of He who is Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer of Life

AMEN