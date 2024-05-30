Rwanda: Number of Chimpanzees On Rise in Gishwati - Mukura Park

The number of chimpanzees has increased from 14 to 37 in Gishwati-Mukura National Park after successful restoration according to Gishwati-Mukura Chief Park Warden, Anaclet Budahera.

The chimpanzee is listed on the IUCN Red List as an endangered species. The biggest threats to the chimpanzee are habitat loss, poaching, and disease.

The chimpanzees in Gishwati-Mukura were on verge of extinction over 10 years ago due to massive encroachment and degradation of the forest, but there has been a turn around after efforts by the government and NGOs to protect the forest, chimpanzees and other threatened species started in the two forests.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to open Gishwati-Mukura Park for tourism in December

The status of recovery in biodiversity such as Chimpanzees was shared during " Environment Restoration at 30" tour, which started on May 25 and runs until June 5.

The five-day tour, organised by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) from May 27 to 31, showcased Rwanda's successes in reversing land degradation and promoting sustainable practices over the past 30 years.

The tour which aimed at educating and engaging young Rwandans in preserving and restoring the country's natural heritage is part of the Environment Week activities ahead of the World Environment Day slated for June 5 under the theme, "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience".

ALSO READ: What Gishwati-Mukura's new global status means

Restoration of Gishwati- Mukura forest in Western Province started in 2014.

Gishwati-Mukura is made up of two forests - Gishwati and Mukura - and was established as a legally protected area by approving it as the country's 4th National Park in 2016.

Gishwati Forest alone has suffered a 98 per cent reduction in size and forest cover, from 245 square metres to 15.9 square metres, since the 1970s.

The reduction in size was due to grazing, agricultural activities, illegal mining, poaching, settlement and others.

This resulted in environmental degradation, with landslides, erosion, loss of biodiversity, flooding and silted rivers, which impacted the downstream hydropower plants and increased local poverty, Budahura explained

Some many mammals and other species, which were found in the forest previously, disappeared.

ALSO READ: Govt develops tourism master plan for Gishwati-Mukura National Park

Planting native species and assisting the protection of the chimpanzee, golden monkey and mountain monkey populations was vitally important during the restoration.

"We have so far restored 600 hectares. After rehabilitating the forest, the number of chimpanzees increased from 14 to 37 as of now. We are also planning to reintroduce other animal species that had disappeared from the forest. This is boosting tourism in the park. We are still restoring the forest because there is a space on 140 hectares where the park has to be expanded," he said.

About 800 hectares of land covered by invasive alien plants in Gishwati-Mukura National Park are also being restored to their native landscape.

The rehabilitation of the Gishwati-Mukura landscape and the creation of the national park was made possible under the Landscape Approach to forest Restoration and Conservation (LAFREC) Project implemented by Rwanda Environment Management Management Authority (REMA) with the support of the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank.

"The forest is gaining its forest status. Due to deforestation, strong wind used to affect the area but this disaster has been addressed by reforestation. Animal and plant species that were going extinct are recovering," he said.

ALSO READ: Gishwati, Mukura forests restoration project receives Rwf6.5 billion funding

Rwanda's Gishwati-Mukura landscape was, in 2020, named among the World Network of Biosphere Reserves by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Having a Gishwati-Mukura Biosphere Reserve is a tremendous achievement as it raises the conservation and sustainable management of the landscape according to conservation experts

The biosphere reserve provides opportunities for surrounding communities to make sustainable products made in a biosphere reserve hence making them more competitive on a global market.

It is also an opportunity for education and research for sustainable development and conservation as well as for sustainable tourism.

"The Park currently has 62 staff including 50 rangers who are helping in the fight against poachers and those encroaching the park. Tourism Revenue Sharing Scheme is also motivating surrounding communities to contribute to the park conservation," he said.

At least Rwf1.6 billion, over the past five years, has been distributed to community members as part of tourism Revenue sharing. Rwf800 million was distributed in Rutsiro District alone.

"The scheme also led to construction of schools, markets, water supply systems for the community. Houses were also constructed for vulnerable people, some of whom who are former poachers. We will build over Rwf300 million health centre in Rutsiro," he added.

Theogene Ngaboyamahina , the Environment and Climate Change Mainstreaming Officer at Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), urged the youth from higher learning institutions, non-governmental organisations in conservation to take lead in restoring degraded land and forests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need science-based research papers by youth to inform decision makers in conservation. We need to know the biodiversity recovery in Gishwati-Mukura Park and innovative solutions to deforestation and land degradation," he said.

Environment museum

On Wednesday May 29, the youth also toured the Museum of Environment. Based near Lake Kivu in the Western Province, the Museum of the Environment in Karongi District, covers two floors with a traditional herbal medicine garden on the rooftop.

It is designed as an educational centre to help people understand and safeguard their environment.

"As a young person who visited the environment museum with medicinal plants, agro-forestry and other tree species as well as Gishwati-Mukura Park, we should play our role in conserving medicinal trees and use them in pharmaceutical industry. We need to think of conservation projects as youth from universities, " Eric Nkurunziza, a student pursuing land administration and management in INES Ruhengeri said.

According to Celestin Nkusi, a guide at the Museum of Environment, there are about 190 plant species of which some are medical plants being conserved at the museum garden.