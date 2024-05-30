South Africa Awaits Election Results

A female prisoner in the voting booth at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town. She joined more than 14,000 inmates at correctional facilities who had registered to vote in the elections.

Ballot counting is underway after South Africans queued long into the night to vote in a watershed election, reports eNCA.

Counting started in each voting station shortly after the polls closed. In some cities, the counting began long after the planned 9 pm shutdown, with long queues of voters extending into the night.

A total of 70 political parties and 11 independent candidates participated in the election, as South Africans voted for a new parliament and nine provincial legislatures. According to statistics released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), over 27 million people were registered to vote, with women comprising 55% of the electorate.

The final result is not expected to be known before the weekend.