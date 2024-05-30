Zimbabwe: Long John Gets Golden Buzzer At America's Got Talent

ZIMBABWEAN outstanding comedian Learnmore Jonasi, popularly known as Long John, was given the Golden Buzzer by his biggest inspiration and world-renowned comedy actor Terry Crews at the America's Got Talent in the United States early this week.

Once regarded as "boring John," the lanky stand-up comedian carved his piece of history when he made the crowd howl with laughter after being given two minutes to exhibit his artwork.

His brief but profound act earned him a Golden Buzzer from American actor and television host Terry Crews. "He gets a Golden Buzzer from me. You are going straight into the live shows my brother. I know that a comedian has never won America's Got Talent and he could be the first," said Crews.

A Golden Buzzer is a special feature on America's Got Talent that allows judges to send an act directly to the live shows, bypassing lower levels of the competition.

In past seasons, each judge and host received one chance to use the Golden Buzzer per season.

For someone, who had stepped on the America's Got Talent stage for the first time, Long John dared not to be too sophisticated, but played it simple, by sharing a few anecdotes on life in his village in Chimanimani. Sadly, instead of saying something positive about Africa, he chose to perpetuate stereotypes about how backward the people are, naturally generating excitement within the crowd.

"You see I come from a small village in Zimbabwe," he began. "Far away from everything, where the simplest of things, you know, ignites our excitement. Like they recently installed a traffic light in my village. Everybody was so excited about this traffic light, we were all taking photos with it."

"Kissing the traffic lights! We don't need the traffic lights in my village, because we don't drive like you the Americans. You guys drive crazy!"

He had the whole auditorium in laughter when he shared his debut experience in America. "Now I am in America and adjusting to this country, everything is new to me. When I first came to America, I saw something that I didn't know existed. I saw poor white people! What!

"How was this possible? This white guy said, can I have a dollar? I was like, I came here to ask you for a dollar!" he said leaving everyone roaring with laughter.

By the time his allocated two minutes were up, both the judges and the crowd were elated by his act.

The judges were simply elated by the confidence, simplicity, good sense of humour, and good command of English.

"Hard enough as it is, but you come from another country where English is not even your first language, not only communicate with everybody but tickle everybody, make everybody laugh, make this a better place. You are truly amazing," said one of the judges Simon Cowell.

Long John could not hide his joy and said he felt like his nomination was a dream.

"I feel like this is a dream. Is this happening? Please punch me so that I know this is happening," he said.