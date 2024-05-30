South Africa: Hope Fades for Missing Joshlin Smith After 3 Months - South African News Briefs - May 30, 2024

30 May 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Hope Fades for Missing Joshlin Smith After 3 Months

It's been three months since Joshlin Smith went missing, and now, according to an expert, hopes of finding the six-year-old Saldanha Bay resident are fading, reports IOL. Smith went missing on February 19, prompting a search via land, air, and even sea, but to no avail. four people. Kelly Smith (Joshlin's mother), Jacquen Appolis (Smith's boyfriend), Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard, have been arrested in connection with her disappearance. They all face charges of trafficking in persons for exploitation and kidnapping.

Paarl Boys Probe Racism Claims After Rondebosch Clash

Paarl Boys' High has broken its silence over alleged racial incidents that transpired in their annual derby against Rondebosch Boys High, saying the allegations leveled against them will be investigated, reports News24. The school became embroiled in a controversy centered around race when a first-team hockey game against Rondebosch was canceled. This happened after a Paarl Boys' High player supposedly referred to a Rondebosch player as a monkey as the player was exiting the field following a yellow-card penalty. The issue then spilled over onto the rugby field during the second team game. In this instance, a black player was issued a red card for his involvement in a fight initiated by a Boishaai player. The black player also reported being subjected to monkey noises.

Kimberley Police Recover Hijacked Truck, Arrest Suspects

A hijacked  truck  transporting  groceries  worth about R2 million was recovered by a multi-disciplinary team in Kimberly, Northern Cape, and six men were arrested, reports The Citizen. The suspects were apprehended and arrested in Galeshewe, Kimberley after the quick response of a multidisciplinary South African Police Service (Saps) team made up of the Northern Cape provincial organized crime investigation: crime detection, Kimberley flying squad, and Kimberley crime prevention unit. The suspects were charged with hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods and are set to appear in the Kimberley Magistrates Court.

