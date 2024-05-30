South Africa: Mmusi Maimane Drags Shimza for Supporting ANC: 'DJ Tinstwalo wama tender'

In the run-up to the elections, local celebrities encouraged voters to make their mark at the voting polls.

Some even went as far as pledging their loyalties to political parties, using their social media platforms as their mouthpiece.

Award-winning DJ Shimza did exactly this and shared an image of an African National Party (ANC) poster on his X account (formerly Twitter) with his 1.8 million followers.

Suffice it to say, the declaration didn't go down as well with Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, who responded with a curt: "Ur the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits."

Mmusi's reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation speech poked fun at Tinstwalo, a child born at the dawn of democracy in 1994.

"The story of the first 30 years of our democracy can best be told through the life of a child called Tintswalo born at the dawn of freedom in 1994," declared Ramaphosa as he swore in the first sitting for Parliament this year.

Sharing receipts of Shimza's allegedly irregular R150K tender awarded by the ANC government, Mmusi simply wrote: "Athi ngithule."

When film director and cinematographer Ofentse Mwase asked the former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), "My brother you are cooking so early in the morning!" Mmusi cheekily responded: "Today you have to be a Kaiser Chef."

Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala appeared to take Mmusi's remarks on the chin and posted a series of laughing emojis on his X account.