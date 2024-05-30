South Africa: Thank You Stage 9 - Loadshedding Video Goes Viral as South African Citizens Cast Their Votes

One thing about South Africans; we will find the funny in almost everything.

Just as the country enjoyed a prolonged period of keeping the lights on, local film director Ofentse Mwase went and produced a short video mimicking the current situation we find ourselves in.

Yes, the votes are in, but how long until Eskom declares loadshedding? It's a serious question, and many were left in the dark as to when.

Not one to let the opportunity pass him by, Ofentse shared the video on social media. The camera cuts to him talking on the phone, saying: "Mthembu! All the votes are in. You can flip the switch."

Mthembu on the other end then flips the switch and everything goes dark: "Thank you stage 9."

The post gained more than 4.2K likes and 1.1K reshares, elevating it to viral status within hours.

X users couldn't get enough of the spoof video and praised the filmmaker for making their day.

"The whole station will be playing 'flip the switch' by Drake", joked @nomhle_khu22721.

@Lenyora_365 commented: "Eish let me go look for my powerbank - thanks bro! Your laugh cuts deep."

Cape Town ETC shared the most recent update on loadshedding. The publication reported that Eskom released a statement, saying that rumours of rolling blackouts returning on May 30 are false.

The power utility said loadshedding has been suspended for a continuous period of 62 days and remains suspended, according to Cape Town ETC.

The last alert sent out by Eskom was on May 24.