Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa's Bail Ruling Now Set for Friday

Neville Mutsvangwa, son of top Zanu PF politicians, Christopher and Monica will know his fate on Friday in a case he is appealing for bail at the High Court.

Mutsvangwa is accused of trading in foreign currency and has been in jail for the past three weeks after he was denied bail by the lower court.

His appeal was first heard by High Court Judge Esther Muremba who recused herself on the day she was expected to hand down her ruling on the bail request.

Muremba said she was dropping the case for "personal reasons" but reports say she was last week summoned to the State House where she met President Emerson Mnangagwa and Monica Mutsvangwa.

The case was then allocated to another judge, Justice Rodgers Manyangadze who heard the case on Wednesday before reserving his ruling to May 31.

"The matter was re-heard by the High Court. It was reallocated to Justice Manyangadze" said his lawyer Josephine Sande.Mutsvangwa is jointly charged with Ellis Majachani (45) and Simbarashe Tichingana (38).

The three are facing one count of contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act, one count of contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act and another count of contravening the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

Mutsvangwa is also separately charged with breaching the Telecommunications Act.