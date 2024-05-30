Zimbabwe: High Court Judge to Testify in Ivy Kombo's Fraud Trial

The State has finally been given the greenlight to call a High Court Judge, Sylvia Chirau-Mugomba to testify in the case gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband, Admire Kasi are accused of fraud.

The couple allegedly unlawfully acquired conversion certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe.

Chirau-Mugomba will testify following spirited efforts by the State which is being represented by Anesu Chirenje.

The presiding magistrate initially dismissed the application by the State but made a U-turn on Wednesday ruling that no prejudice will be suffered by the couple if Mugomba is summoned.

"The accused persons will suffer no prejudice since they are the ones who introduced this document and cross-examined State witnesses on it.

"The author of the document should come and testify. The accused chose to withhold this document during investigations and only to ambush the State during the trial," said Magistrate Taurai Manuwere who read the ruling on behalf of Feresi Chakanyuka.

The trial is expected to continue on June 6.

Mugomba's testimony might conclude the State's case.

Mugomba is the chairperson of CLE.

It is alleged that she authored a letter authorising the couple to be exempted from writing the conversion examinations which consist of eight subjects.

Chirenje said the testimony of the judge will provide justice to the case.

He also said their case might collapse if Mugomba confirms exemption.

However, the defense lawyers from the onset of the application rejected it and objected on the basis that it was unfair and accused the State of trying to bring new evidence midway into the case.

They also contend that the law does not allow an investigation and the prosecution of the same case to run concurrently.

The lawyers said they had not prepared the defence along those lines.