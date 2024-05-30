Mauritius: Social Housing - Prime Minister Jugnauth Inaugurates Résidence Hortensia At Mare d'Albert

The Résidence Hortensia at Mare d'Albert comprising 203 housing units, was inaugurated, today, in presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at Mare D'Albert. The project of the National Housing Development (NHDC) is in line with Government's vision to providing decent and affordable housing to low and middle-income households and ensure the well-being of those in need.

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Chief Executive Officer of the NHDC, Mr Jairaj Sonoo, and other personalities were also present.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also proceeded with a symbolical remittance of keys to few owners of the new social housing units.

The project covers 10 acres and offers two-storey housing, each unit occupying a 93 m² plot with 78 m² of interior space. The units have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two toilets, as well as a covered terrace convertible into additional living space. The infrastructure includes an individual parking lot for each unit, parking for visitors, a children's playground, a pétanque court, a multi-purpose hall, a commercial unit, two taxi stands, green areas and rainwater harvesting facilities.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that Government has injected an investment to the tune of Rs 583 million into the project in view to ensure the well-being of the population. He reiterated Government's topmost priority of providing decent social housing to struggling families and added that the authorities are accelerating efforts to attain its objective of delivering 12, 000 social housing units. From 2015 till date, he observed, around 4, 616 NHDC houses and 8,000 New Social Living Development (NSLD) units are either in construction or have already been completed.

He pointed out that the project at Mare D'Albert was carried out in phases owing to challenges regarding acquisition of land, allocation of contracts, climatic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the immense efforts of both the public and private sector in the realisation of such housing projects. The Prime Minister further indicated that presently there are major housing projects across the island over 38 sites. The work is ongoing, he said, adding that Government will continue in its engagement to ensure a decent dwelling to the citizens and especially those at the bottom of the social ladder.

According to the Prime Minister, having a decent dwelling is a topmost priority for any citizen and Government is doing all, in its capacity, to support the people in need so that they live in dignity. He spoke of the need to promote home ownership through the Roof Slab Grant Scheme which encourages self-help construction while highlighting that a huge segment of the population have benefited from the scheme for construction and renovation works. Additionally, he stated that with the Housing Loan Relief Scheme, eligible individual who has contracted a secured housing loan not exceeding 5 million rupees are benefiting a monthly allowance of Rs 1000.

Government, stressed Prime Minister Jugnauth, is considerate of various difficulties that a household has to deal with in their everyday lives. To this end, several initiatives have been put in place namely an increase in basic retirement pension, basic widow pension and basic invalid's pension; provision of CSG Child Allowance and Independence Allowance; increase in Minimum Wage; subsidies on basic commodities and free education as from pre-primary level.

Moreover, he pointed out that the social housing units at Mare D'Albert also caters for people with disabilities adding that few units were specially designed to be accessible to people with reduced mobility, equipped with ramps and grab bars in bathrooms and toilets, thus demonstrating affirming Government's commitment to inclusivity.

For his part, DPM Obeegadoo, underlined that Residence Hortensia is an innovative and modern housing that responds to the needs of the population. He noted that 10% of the homes built by NHDC across the island are reserved for National Empowerment Fund beneficiaries to contribute to the empowerment of vulnerable families.

Speaking on the achievements of the NHDC, he affirmed that since its creation, the organisation has built around 158 NHDC complex across the island which has benefitted more than 16, 000 families. The NHDC has delivered more than 2, 500 houses, he indicated, adding that 250 houses at La Valette are expected to be completed soon.