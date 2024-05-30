Tunisia: Defence Minister Honours Major Ahlem Douzi, Winner of a UN Award

Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich, on Wednesday, honoured Major Ahlem Douzi, serving in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), at a ceremony attended by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

The United Nations recently awarded Major Ahlem Douzi the 2024 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers, at a ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Defence Minister congratulated Major Ahlem Douzi and praised her success in flying the national flag on the international stage, especially in peacekeeping missions around the world, according to a ministry statement.

Memmich commended the achievements of female military personnel, their dedication to duty and the prominent role they have come to play in the national army, which inspires pride and admiration.

He wished Major Ahlem Douzi continued success and excellence in her future career path.