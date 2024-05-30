Tunisia: Defence Minister Honours Major Ahlem Douzi, Winner of a UN Award

29 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich, on Wednesday, honoured Major Ahlem Douzi, serving in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), at a ceremony attended by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

The United Nations recently awarded Major Ahlem Douzi the 2024 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers, at a ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Defence Minister congratulated Major Ahlem Douzi and praised her success in flying the national flag on the international stage, especially in peacekeeping missions around the world, according to a ministry statement.

Memmich commended the achievements of female military personnel, their dedication to duty and the prominent role they have come to play in the national army, which inspires pride and admiration.

He wished Major Ahlem Douzi continued success and excellence in her future career path.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.