Ethiopia: Scholars Push for Effective Nat'l Dialogue Implementation

ADDIS ABABA — As Ethiopia embarks on inclusive consultations, Scholars urged fellow citizens to actively engage in the National Dialogue process to address the encountered odds nationwide.

Speaking to local media, Political Science and International Relations Instructor Yonas Ayalew (PhD) said that the National Dialogue process is the mere and ideal solution that should be conceived as a routine activity to sustain and realize the country's thriving future.

As to him, a new model of social contract is primarily required for the country to bring about commendable peace and stability so that citizen sought to successfully participate in the entire process.

Calling for everyone who remains responsible in the dialogue, Yonas said it is critical to hammer on the bold picture and widen horizons to leave a profound foundation for the coming generation with a peaceful and prosperous country.

Reiterating the existence of possible loopholes in the country, Communication Researcher Negere Lencho (PhD) on his part remarked that it is hard to sustain peace with skirmishes as lasting peace requires negotiations and mutual trust.

Negere further underscored that mutual trust among the leadership and all forms of the community at each level to prioritize peaceful coexistence to address every question forwarded everywhere across the country.

On her part, Bonga University Vice President Woinshet Haile (PhD) said that national unity is the best policy to realize peaceful Ethiopia that every citizen aspires for.

She has also indicated that the dialogue would be of a great significance to mend the long-edged historical fractures and inconveniences meaningfully.

Remarking the promising ongoing progress of the implementation, the Vice President emphasized the need to exert unwavering support of the elderly, religious fathers, experts in all disciplines in all walks of life needs to be further intensified to help successfully accomplish the remaining national homework.

It is to be recalled that the National Dialogue Commission has been conducting various activities which include participants' identification and selection all over the country and entered the implementation phase here in Addis Ababa yesterday.