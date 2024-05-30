Ethiopia: MOH to Hold Domestic Medical Resource Production, Innovation Exhibition

Incentivizes local medical equipment manufacturers

ADDIS ABABA - The first domestic medical resource production and innovation exhibition will be held from June 22 to June 27, 2024, under the theme 'Our health is our products', the Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed.

Health State Minister Frehiwot Abebe told journalists yesterday that the exhibition aims to strengthen and promote the local medical equipment manufacturing industry, facilitate business ties and highlight investment opportunities. It also aims to increase the domestic product's market share, reduce import dependency, and supplement the national economy.

The State Minister also highlighted that the government has given due attention to support local medical equipment manufacturers and it has been carrying out extensive tasks to increase the domestic production of medicines.

"In the medium-term development and investment plan of the health sector, the development of the pharmaceutical industry has been included with special attention. Based on this, the government planned to increase the market share of local pharmaceutical products to 47%."

In Ethiopia, the pharmaceutical industry market shows growth every year, and currently, the market size is estimated to be more than one billion USD. The size of the country's pharmaceutical market ranks among the leading in Africa, Frehiwot elaborated.

At present, there are over 25 medium and high-level pharmaceutical and medical resource manufacturing companies in Ethiopia. These companies play a vital role in strengthening the health system and meeting the demand for services by producing medical supplies and equipment, it was indicated.

In addition, over 50 small pharmaceutical manufacturing industries are engaged in the sector, and are mainly involved in the production of antiseptics, diagnostic reagents, skin and personal hygiene products, hospital equipment and various products.

She pointed out that in the national exhibition, over 150 small, medium and high-end medical equipment manufacturers will display their products, and it is expected that private and government entities supporting the sector and development partners will show their activities.

The necessary preparations are being executed to make the exhibition, which is being coordinated by the MoH, the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Medical Device Manufacturing Associations, and various related institutions a success, the State Minister remarked.