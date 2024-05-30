Zimbabwe: Quest Financial Services U.S.$700k Heist Suspect Convicted, Jailed 11 Years

One of the suspects in the widely reported Quest Financial Services US$700 000 heist has been jailed for 11 years by a Harare magistrate.

Obvious Kuwanza was convicted of armed robbery after a full trial.

He was initially handed a 12-year jail term before one year was set aside on conditions of good behaviour.

The State proved that on the 25th of February this year, Kuwaza with his co-accused persons connived to rob Quest Financial Services.

"They proceeded to the company's offices where they found a security guard who they tied with electric cables.

"They ransacked the offices and stole 2 HP laptops and a wi-fi router.

"They used detonators to blast open the vault and stole cash amounting to USD720 676, ZAR10 500, Euro120 and a 7.65mm CZ Vzor pistol," the court heard.

Kuwanza and his colleagues left the premises following the arrival of a Safeguard reaction team at the scene.

A police report was made.

On the 1st of March 2024, the police reviewed the CCTV footage and positively identified him as one of the perpetrators who had blasted the vault.

He was arrested in Chipinge and he led the police to the recovery of US$20 000 which was stashed in a brown satchel.

He also led the police to the recovery of a blue Honda Fit which he had bought using proceeds of the crime.