Zimbabwe: Man Killed in Row Over U.S.$2

A CHIMANIMANI man reportedly died during a fight which was triggered by an argument over US$2.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident.

The now deceased was identified as Webster Chitombo (age not given).

"ZRP confirms the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village, Chimanimani on 25 May 2024 in which Webster Chitombo died.

"The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately after an argument over US$2," said the police.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Ndlovu (32) which occurred at a night club in Mbare on May 27, 2024.

It is believed that a yet to be identified male suspect assaulted the victim with booted feet after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The victim was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of assailant to report at any nearest police station.