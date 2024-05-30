Mauritius: Cooperative Grant Schemes Offered to Some 122 Beneficiaries

A ceremony was held, yesterday, at the Paul Octave Wiéhé Auditorium in Réduit, for some 122 beneficiaries of Cooperative Grant Schemes, in the presence of the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Ms Naveena Ramyad.

Attendees at the event included the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Mohammad Salim Ferhat Joomun; the Acting Secretary for Co-operative Development, Mrs Preetee Basanta Lala-Balgobin; and other personalities.

The schemes include Boost to Local Production with grants up to Rs 300,000; Zero Budget Natural Farming, Goat Farming, and Seedling Production Unit, each with grants up to Rs 200,000; and Waste Recycling with grants up to Rs 500,000.

In her address, Minister Ramyad announced the allocation of Rs 28 million in grants to support Mauritian cooperatives, emphasising the challenges they faced and their potential for greater contributions to the economic development of the country. She appealed to cooperatives to strive for growth and strength, assuring them of Government support in this endeavour.

Furthermore, Minister Ramyad outlined Government's commitment to supporting cooperatives through grant schemes, aiming to enhance their competitiveness in finance and the market through digitalisation. She, thus, reiterated the importance of empowering cooperatives, reassuring that Government was there to listen to the needs and demands of cooperators. Additionally, the Minister declared that Mauritian cooperatives could now apply for grants between September and November, with a streamlined process ensuring disbursement within three months upon meeting all requirements.

For her part, Mrs Basanta Lala-Balgobin underscored the necessity for cooperatives to adapt to their dynamic operational environment amidst both local and international competition. "To remain viable, it is imperative to deliver quality services, enhance products, foster innovation, modernise operations, diversify offerings, embrace digital technology, and foster collaboration among members," she stressed. "These elements," she pointed out, "are intrinsic to the cooperative's strength and serve as differentiating factors from other enterprises."

Furthermore, Mrs Basanta Lala- Balgobin highlighted the foundational cooperative values of responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity, alongside respect and the principle of voluntary inclusion and innovation. "These values," she asserted, "are not only important for the cooperative's internal functioning but also crucial for its success in the broader market." By adhering to these principles, she believed that cooperatives would pave the way for progress and sustainable growth, ensuring their continued relevance and impact in the business landscape.