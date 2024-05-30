Uganda: 123 MPs Sign Motion to Censure Mpuuga, Other Commissioners

The movers of the motion seeking to censor the four embattled commissioners of Parliament have asked the targeted commissioners to stop dragging the name of the Speaker in this move that will see their retirement from the juicy offices.

Addressing the media at Parliament on Wednesday evening, the movers of the motion led by MP Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga, Odria Arion of Aringa South and Rose Obigah of Terego said they have received reports where some MPs are being convinced that the motion is not targeting the commissioners but rather the Speaker of Parliament.

"The truth is this motion is not targeting the Speaker Anita Among, even if she is the one that chaired the commission meeting we know that that benefited on the shs1.7 billion and these are the four commissioner of Parliament," Ssekikubo said.

The collection of signatures on the motion that seeks to censor the four embattled commissioners of Parliament has entered the 9th day with mover of the motion Theodore Ssekikubo indicating that over 123 signatures out of the 177 have been collected.

Speaking to the media at Parliament, the movers of the motion revealed that the audit trail is after the four commissioners of Parliament and not the speaker as it's being alleged by the affected commissioners.

They asked MPs not to be scared of the calls intimidating them not to sign the censor motion, but to stand firm and restore sanity at Parliament by fighting corruption that is eating up the institution of the 11th Parliament.

"We hear there are some people calling MPs stopping them not to sign the censure motion, but we want to tell our MPs that don't be intimidated because this is the time we bring sanity in this August House," Ssekikubo said.

"I also want to use this opportunity to ask the speaker to use her office and call all MPs to come back from recess and support us in this motion," Aringa South MP Odria Arion asked.

Some of the MPs that signed the motion on Wednesday included Agnes Taaka, the woman Mp for Bugiri .

She said " the commissioners are for themselves and are after enriching themselves not to work for MPs who they represent on the commission."

" They have been getting huge benefits and illegal money that they use to fund our opponents in our constituencies. This is the time to bring to end this impunity."

The others that signed the motion is Jinja South West MP Dr. Timothy Baluwa, Dr. Nicholas Kamara of Kabale Municipality, Gilbert Olanya of Kilak South, Burahya County MP Kasaija Stephen among others