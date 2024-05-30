Kenya: DP Gachagua Cracks Ribs Over Ruto's Holding of Wife's Hand During U.S. Visit

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua allayed off politics in the National Prayer Breakfast and instead brought to fore humorous highlights of President William Ruto's recent state visit to the United States.

The Deputy President, who recently has been at the centre of the political stage over talks of disunity within Mt Kenya region and split with his boss, instead engaged with humorous commentary.

He highlighted the frequent hand-holding between President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto in Washington.

"All Kenyans were monitoring what you were doing in the States. And there is something you were doing there that created problems to many husbands across the country. When you were walking holding the first lady's hands, it put us back here under immense pressure," Gachagua stated.

Kenyans were awash on the hand-holding gesture, which evoked elicit reactions as it's not a norm in the African context.

Gachagua admitted he was under immense pressure from his wife, Pastor Dorcas, who demanded similar affection.

"Our spouses led by mine, Pastor Dorcas, were demanding that we emulate the president and hold their hand wherever we go. Mine, and you know she is a pastor, even went beyond and demanded that I walk her to the car that even around the house I hold her hand," he said.

Gachagua said they are glad President Ruto had reverted to his usual behaviour upon returning to Kenya saying the gesture was an American thing.

"We had that challenge but I knew you would solve that problem for us when you come back. And this morning you did just that. As we welcomed you from your car to the hold room, you were walking fast with me chatting as Mama Rachel was trying to catch up with you as we came to this room. So the matter is sorted, that was an American thing," he said.