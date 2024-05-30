Namibia: NNN Commends Collaboration for Tsumkwe Project

The Tsumkwe integrated community-based food system project is expected to enhance the socio-economic livelihood of the community by promoting food production. A ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held at the north-eastern settlement last week.

The hub will employ an innovative and integrated food system utilising a mixed aquaculture model with livestock, horticulture, staple grain and fruits to embrace biodiversity.

Officiating at the ceremony, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah commended the collaborative efforts of the Namibian government through the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, the World Food Programme and the Brazilian embassy for their work in developing the project.

She expressed desire for the government, private sector and development partners to work together to transform Namibia into a food self-sufficient nation.

"It is not an easy thing to rest while many of our people still bear the burden of food and nutrition insecurity, not to mention poverty and unemployment, mainly youth unemployment. I will thus only be filled with pleasure to the extent that hands are joined to give effect to our common humanity, as we are about to witness what will happen at the site in terms of planned agricultural and related activities, thus contributing to local employment, income, and food security among the communities of Tsumkwe and beyond," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The Otjozondjupa Regional Council has allocated 65 hectares of land, and entrusted the World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia with the development of the agricultural project.

UN resident coordinator Hopolang Phororo commended the partners' efforts in the Tsumkwe project, which she said is a response to the food crisis that can support the government's efforts to address food self-sufficiency and security.

"Others can also come on board, since we are talking about an integrated food systems approach. Innovative joint programmes in this area can foster greater impact, and contribute to the well-being of the community towards efforts to reach the SDGs and Vision 2030, which is less than six years away," Phororo said.

Apart from ensuring food security, the project will supply fresh produce to the Tsumkwe clinic, which operates a soup kitchen and supports 45 TB patients, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

Brazilian ambassador Vivian Loss Sanmartin said the project is one of five community-based food systems supported by the embassy through the Brazilian Development Agency.

The goal of the projects is to promote food and nutrition security in vulnerable communities, she said.

WFP country representative George Fedha said the humanitarian agency has so far invested N$6.6 million on drilling boreholes, fencing and debushing.

He said the next phase of the project includes the allotment of small agriculture plots to small-scale farmers.

The project will be a mix of aquaculture, livestock, horticulture, staple grain, fruit and other practices that will embrace biodiversity and smart solutions.

-Nampa