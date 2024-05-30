Namibia: Genocide Day - a Renewed Push for Reparations

Political parties and traditional leaders believe the recently-proclaimed Genocide Remembrance Day will fundamentally change the attitude and dialogue of the Namibian government with its German counterparts in the ongoing 1904-08 genocide negotiations.

On Tuesday, Cabinet announced the proclamation of 28 May as the official national Genocide Remembrance Day, and it will be formally commemorated from next year.

The Ovaherero and Nama genocide was a campaign of ethnic extermination by the German colonial government. It was the first genocide of the 20th century, and occurred between 1904 and 1908.

Over 100 000 Ovaherero and Namas died in the genocide. The first phase of the genocide was characterised by widespread death from starvation and dehydration due to the prevention of the Ovaherero from leaving the Namib Desert by German forces.

Once defeated, thousands of Ovahereros and Namas were imprisoned in concentration camps, where the majority died from diseases, abuse and exhaustion.

Despite the latest proclamation, calls for government to declare and eventually promulgate a Genocide Remembrance Day are not new as it first started with late Ovaherero paramount chief Kuaima Riruako, who in September 2006 moved a motion in Parliament, seeking for Germany to acknowledge, apologise and pay reparations for the genocide it committed.

Riruako then called for affected communities to be part and parcel of the negotiations.

In 2016, former Swanu president Usutuaije Maamberua tabled a similar motion in the National Assembly for the government to proclaim an annual Genocide Remembrance Day, and proposed 28 May as the perfect date.

At the time, he said the purpose of his motion was for Parliament to discuss, debate - and through a standing committee - consult the affected communities and relevant authorities to determine and bring about the enactment or declaration of such a day.

Last year, proposals for a Genocide Remembrance Day received widespread support from various quarters of society, including lawmakers from both the ruling party, the opposition and numerous traditional leaders.

This week's decision by Cabinet was warmly welcomed by Maamberua, who said the decision was long-overdue and necessary for the sake of unity, and the nation's quest for restorative justice.

"I wholeheartedly welcome this decision by our government, as many Namibians have been waiting for this day to come. It is a great gesture by government. All Namibians with a truly genuine interest in the genocide issue should be happy with the decision. By coming up with 28 May as the official commemoration date, it shows that the nationwide consultations which were carried out by the parliamentary committee were well-conducted, and all Namibians agreed on one date. It also shows that the inputs of everyone were considered," said the veteran lawmaker.

"Even in our Parliament, the unity was there, and no party opposed or proposed a different date from the one that has just been proclaimed by Cabinet. Those political parties in Parliament are representatives of

all Namibians, and their unity was an indication that Namibians were united

on this matter", he continued.

Shift

Not only will the latest proclamation add much-needed impetus to the protracted genocide deliberations, but Maamberua is adamant that the eventual gazetting will bring new oomph and a change of attitude to the ongoing negotiations between the two governments.

"With Namibians now officially having a national Genocide Remembrance Day, it means that our government will no longer talk about atrocities, development aid and compensation for historical injustices with the Germans, but will now firmly talk about a genocide, apology and reparations to the affected communities of this country. It will bring about a new shift in attitude and posture from our side, and I hope our government will bring that to the table when engaging the Germans. Our attitude at the negotiating table will change, that is for sure," he added.

Hoze Riruako, the paramount chief of one of the Ovaherero factions, equally welcomed the latest proclamation. He said it is a move that reassures all Namibians of government's commitment to the genocide question, and to the future of her people.

"Of course, it is a huge and bold move. The first genocide of the 20th century will finally be put on our calendars for the whole world to see. Not just that, it also speaks to our government's acceptance of the issue, and that it is ready to stand with her own people. I think that sends a strong message to the Germans. It's a good start, and a right step to bigger things that are yet to come," he observed.

Meanwhile, Nudo president Utjiua Muinjangue, who has been one of the sternest advocates for a Genocide Remembrance Day and for Germany to acknowledge the atrocious deeds it committed, likewise hailed government's decision.

"This is a decision that is most welcome. In terms of national unity, inclusivity and bringing hope to the affected communities, it is a great move, and one that we have been calling for since 2006. I'm happy that our government was bold enough to make this decision, as it has always been the right thing to do. Now, let's get to the real work of bringing this matter to a close with the Germans, and the discussions should be around nothing but genocide that was committed here in this country," said the politician, who agreed with Maamberua that the dynamics at the negotiation table will definitely change as the newly-proclaimed Genocide Remembrance Day removes all ambiguities from the dialogue.

Global fora

In May last year, United Nations' special rapporteurs criticised both Namibia and Germany for allegedly violating the rights of Ovaherero and Nama ethnic minorities by excluding them from talks over reparations for colonial crimes against their ancestors.

The UN representatives called on Germany to take full responsibility for all its colonial crimes in Namibia, including mass murder.

Meanwhile, talks between the two governments have seemingly hit a stalemate.

At the moment, Germany has offered 1.1 billion euros (or N$18 billion) for developmental projects in seven identified regions as reparations for genocide, which is a far cry from Namibia's N$1.1 trillion demand.

The latter figure takes into account loss of life, and dispossession of land and displacement. Another issue which does not sit well with affected communities, the Namibian government and opposition parties, is that the proposed N$18 billion is to be paid over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) secretary general (SG) Deodat Dirkse said they are both opposing and rejecting 28 May to be declared a public holiday in remembrance of the genocide agenda. "When choosing that day to be declared a public holiday, you are betraying our ancestors and lying to future generations," he emphasised.

"That day was indeed the day the Germans closed all concentration camps, but genocide was carried out afterwards. It will thus not have significance because most of the Nama and Ovaherero people were already killed by 28 May 1924", he added.

Dirkse then referred to the Jews who remember their day every year on 27 January.

"On this day, the concentration camps where the Jews were kept were closed by a foreign army, namely the Red Force, and Jews enjoyed their freedom since then, "he informed New Era. The SG said the NTLA is rather proposing 12 April to be declared a public holiday, as the genocide of Namas and Ovahereros started on 12 April 1893.